Quo Vadis





March 22, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 19, 2024





Thank you!





Here follows the message of Our Lady to Pedro of March 19:





Dear children, I invite you to imitate Joseph with his example of faith and trust in the Lord.





Know that his life of faith is a great example for humanity.





My Lord chose him for a noble mission and he remained faithful to what the Lord entrusted to him.





His heart full of love and charity attracted everyone.





A man of silence and prayer.





He lived to serve the Lord and his neighbour.





When we were in Egypt and arrived in Assiut, we met Karim and his wife Danubia.





Karim was a childhood friend of Joseph and his parents.





In Assiut, Karim worked growing barley, dates and onion.





With tears in the eyes, Karim embraced Joseph and welcomed us into his home for six months.





His wife, a woman of great virtues, was blind in one eye and when she looked at Jesus in My arms, she began to see.





Joseph told them that there was Jesus, the Saviour promised and announced by the prophets.





Those were moments of immense joy for that family.





Joseph oriented him in his barley planting and advised him to produce other fruits.





That immense valley near the Nile was fertile land.





During the time we stayed, Joseph built three boats to help Karim in the distribution of his produce.





Joseph also helped the young people make bricks in order to have their own livelihood.





God chose Joseph and entrusted extraordinary gifts to him.





Joseph was faithful to the talents he received from the Lord.





I ask you, following the example of Joseph, to be fully of God.





Do not allow ye the things of the world move you away from the path of holiness.





Open your hearts and let ye the Lord transform you.





Heaven must always be your goal.





Onward!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace gave Pedro a similar message on March 19, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, give the best of yourselves in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you.





Imitate Joseph to be great in faith.





The joy of Joseph was in the fulfilment of the mission entrusted by the Father in the care of the Beloved Son.





Joseph experienced difficult moments, but he knew how to welcome the Call of the Lord and he was faithful.





God calls you.





Make an effort to be faithful.





Turn away from the world and turn to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life.





Do not allow the fascinating things of the world to cause you spiritual blindness.





Your noble mission is to be like Jesus in everything.





Open your hearts to love.





Humanity has lost the peace because men have turned away from true love.





Do not be ye discouraged.





Be courageous.





Those who remain faithful until the end shall be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Do not forget: Heaven must be your goal.





Onward without fear.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay ye in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6qzW7ltCRk