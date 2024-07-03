US Role in Deadly ATACMS Strike on Crimean Beach & Why Ukraine Calls Crimeans "Civilian Occupiers"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️A deadly ATACMS strike on a Crimean beach left several civilians dead including children, followed by Moscow blaming Washington for the attack;
▪️Senior Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak refused to apologize for the attack, instead insisting civilians are considered “occupiers” and that signs of peaceful life on the peninsula cannot be allowed;
▪️The US provides Ukraine with all targeting data for HIMARS/M270 strikes for both shorter range guided rockets and longer range ATACMS according to the Washington Post;
▪️Leaked audio between senior German military officers reveal that all NATO long-range weapons require NATO mission planning and targeting data transferred to Ukrainians, with the addition of US and British personnel on the ground helping prepare weapons for strikes;
▪️The deadly attack is only the latest in a long line of atrocities enabled by US-NATO support of Ukraine's various governments following the US overthrow of Ukraine's elected government in 2014;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
