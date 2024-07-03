BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Role in Deadly ATACMS Strike on Crimean Beach & Why Ukraine Calls Crimeans "Civilian Occupiers"
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
Follow
126 views • 10 months ago

▪️A deadly ATACMS strike on a Crimean beach left several civilians dead including children, followed by Moscow blaming Washington for the attack;

▪️Senior Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak refused to apologize for the attack, instead insisting civilians are considered “occupiers” and that signs of peaceful life on the peninsula cannot be allowed;

▪️The US provides Ukraine with all targeting data for HIMARS/M270 strikes for both shorter range guided rockets and longer range ATACMS according to the Washington Post;

▪️Leaked audio between senior German military officers reveal that all NATO long-range weapons require NATO mission planning and targeting data transferred to Ukrainians, with the addition of US and British personnel on the ground helping prepare weapons for strikes;

▪️The deadly attack is only the latest in a long line of atrocities enabled by US-NATO support of Ukraine's various governments following the US overthrow of Ukraine's elected government in 2014;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukraineus rolethe new atlasdeadly atacms strikecrimean beach
