The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 3

In this chapter, Jesus continues his healing ministry. He's casting out demons, and fixing up all kinds of people with deformities and other illnesses. And once again, the Pharisees and other Jewish religious leaders can't stand it! Now they think Jesus has gone too far, and so they start getting their act together to bring him down.