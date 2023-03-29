Immortality is on our Doorstep, Pet Immortality can Happen Now w/ Dr. Bill Andrews (1of2)



Sarah Westall

3/28/2023

World's Leading anti-aging scientist, Dr. Bill Andrews joins the program to share his latest research. He explains how humanity is very close to having an affordable anti-aging solution. He states that true anti-aging technology would solve over 90% of all diseases affecting humanity. This is why Big Pharma does not support true anti-aging for the masses. This is a ground breaking discussion with the world's leading scientist in anti-aging.

