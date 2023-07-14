© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harsh mobilization kidnapping continues in Odessa
Video from Odessa, where men are forcibly loaded into cars and driven in an unknown direction, is published by local telegram channels.
According to them, this practice in the region has intensified since yesterday.
Now the person will fight for "freedom and democracy"