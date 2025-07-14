© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in Washington, the Trump administration issued a statement asserting that there is no Epstein client list, no videos, and that the events in question never occurred - urging the public to dismiss the matter entirely.
Source @UK Column
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net