RARE ANIMAL SIGHTING — “Threatened Wolverine Captured on Video in Oregon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
Apr 16, 2023
Video captured by Adrian Quetschke shows a wolverine crossing Highway 20 in Oregon on April 6. Wolverines are classified as threatened, however, two more sightings occurred last month in Oregon, the first confirmed sightings outside the wolverines' habitat in the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years. #shorts
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKnXhCSX-ns/