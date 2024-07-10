Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is still being booed by a small section of fans at major tournaments, with speculation that part of it is driven by his stance against the mandatory COVID vaccine stretching back years.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion accused the Centre Court crowd of “crossing the line” and disrespecting him after he beat Dane Holger Rune in three straight sets last night.

The crowd repeatedly chanted “Rune” throughout the match, which Djokovic claimed was an attempt to antagonize him because the word sounds like “boo!”

“To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it,” said Djokovic.

“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player – in this case me – have a goooooooood night,” he joked.

Probably a bunch of pro-vaccine fanatics whom, are all worried about ‘dying suddenly’

https://modernity.news/2024/07/09/novak-djokovic-is-still-being-booed-over-his-campaign-against-mandatory-vaccines/





