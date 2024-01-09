Create New Account
David Cameron Grilled by Foreign Affairs Committee but Refuses to say whether 'Israel has Breached International Law' in GAZA - Complicit to Genocide?
Published 2 months ago

Revelation 3:16 (HCSB) reminds us: “So because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I am going to vomit you out of My mouth.” 

I'm sharing this video from 'PoliticsJOE' on YouTube.

The former Prime Minister and new Conservative peer was in front of the Foreign Affairs Committee for his first hint of scrutiny as the Foreign Secretary.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

