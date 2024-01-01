Create New Account
Project ‘grandpa on a leash’ | Biden gets Russian software update
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago

As holiday cheer rumbles across the world, Russia’s interference in US election project is entering the final stage – our super new software update is ready to be installed into the object (aka President Biden). 3, 2, 1…

Mirrored - RT

Thanks to John M for Link

bidencreepy joefjb

