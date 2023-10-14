BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING NEWS Israeli Genocide of Palestinians Happening Now! 13th October 2023 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • 10/14/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Black Power Media at:-

https://youtu.be/MZYLZ2wPeao?si=V-_VvEwQv6TLO8_r

Oct 13, 2023 #Israel #Palestine #EYL#Palestine #Israel #Genocide


Adam Horowitz, Executive Editor Of Mondoweiss

Israel is preparing to commit genocide

https://mondoweiss.net/2023/10/israel-is-preparing-to-commit-genocide/


FULL #EYL PLAYLIST:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7_X-VeroWRuZ3aaE___qxIt3w67NvXRo


BarterBuild Think Tank



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOamUJv6FvEMAVY5W7aj8RQ


Diallo Kenyatta



https://www.youtube.com/c/DialloKenyatta


Jared A. Ball is a Professor of Communication and Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. and author of The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power (Palgrave, 2020, 2nd Edition NOW AVAILABLE!). Ball is also host of the podcast “iMiXWHATiLiKE!”, co-founder of Black Power Media which can be found at BlackPowerMedia.org, and his decades of journalism, media, writing, and political work can be found at http://www.imixwhatilike.org


____________

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/blackpowermedia

SUPPORT: https://www.blackpowermedia.org/donate

WEBSITE: https://www.blackpowermedia.org/​​​

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BlackPowerMedi1​​​

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/black.power.media/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Blackpowermedia

DISCORD: https://discord.gg/TDP9a4f5Ez

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy