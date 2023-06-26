John Fredericks: The New Federal State of China is making great progress. People are starting to wake up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06/23/2023 John Fredericks, host of Outside The Beltway: We appreciate Nicole's yeoman’s work and courage. The New Federal State of China is making great progress. People are starting to wake up. We are starting to break through the state-run media, and see what the Chinese Communist Party is doing.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/23/2023 Outside The Beltway节目主持人约翰·弗雷德里克斯：感谢妮可的杰出工作和勇气，你们新中国联邦正在取得巨大进展。美国人民开始觉醒，打破国家控制的媒体的束缚，看清中共正在做的事情。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平