2025 YEAR OF THE ROPE / USA & CANADA ENEMY WITHIN EXPOSED

Live Stream January 16th 2025

Emergency Communication is for USA & Canada

Treason, Genocide, Liars Within Must Be Stopped

Humanity is done if we don't stop these Evil People shown once again

This video shows the world WHO and HOW to stop it.





Christopher James light to this world is like no other

Anyone Believing In Trump is a glorified idiot a retard of epic proportions.





No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts especially maggot BAR Members

All of these actors are corrupt ignorant of law their treason is out in the open







If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.

This must stop 2025 is going to be horrific if not stopped





Call goes out to the world we have massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.





Covid 19 was a lie PROVEN .. it never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it





THIS IS THE LIGHT FOR OUR WORLD

DOWNLOAD SHARE EVIDENCE FAR AND WIDE PEOPLE MUST ACT

NEVER GIVE UP WE MUST FIGHT NOW WITH TRUTH





WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION





ALL GOVERNMENT ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world





To support your health like never before and Christopher James





Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies





To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.





