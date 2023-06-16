How Are We Starting to See Artificial Intelligence [AI] Fulfill End Times Prophecy?!

TAKE-AWAYS from The End Times Update June 15, 2023 --[Video marker 29:52]

--Artificial Intelligence [AI] and Religion; another first in human history! A church service led by Artificial Intelligence [AI] last Friday in a Protestant Church in Germany!

--An AI religion? An AI Bible? An AI church?

--Dr. Jeoffrey Hinton, "god-father of AI" and VP at Google who helped develop AI has resigned to talk freely about his concerns with AI. These concerns include false information, polarization of people, loss of employment and eventual control over human beings. This fellow might know best what to be concerned about!

This session includes headlines on...wars...earthquakes...false prophets...a new global economy....etc...

* Rom 8: 35-39 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 36 As it is written: "For Your sake we are killed all day long; We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter." 37 Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. 38 For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, 39 nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. NKJV

