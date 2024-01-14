Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 177: "They Are Coming For Your Children" with Pastor Drenda Keesee
channel image
The Conservative Continuum
5 Subscribers
8 views
Published a month ago

Pastor Drenda Keesee discusses what we have learned from the Climate Change Conference (COP-28) and discusses latest book entitled "They Are Coming For Your Children: The Fight We Must Win". Visit drenda.com for more information.


Please consider taking a moment to visit our affiliates: 

griddownchowdown.com (discount code "mic") for delicious beef products. 

drstellamd.com (discount code "mic") to keep your medicine cabinet stocked.

sherwood.tv.com (discount code "mic") for all of your holistic care needs.

lifewave.com/micmeow to rejuvenate you and revitalize your skin.

Keywords
abuselifeculture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket