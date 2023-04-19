BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our fellow fighters are everywhere, even in prisons. You cannot imagine how great the impact of the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers' Movement is!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
15 views • 04/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eq5lxa641

4/17/2023 Miles Guo told us over the phone that he got a new nickname, "Bruce Guo." He said that he had shed tears not for his wife but for fellow fighters after he was detained. Our fellow fighters are everywhere, even in prisons. You cannot imagine how great the impact of the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers' Movement is!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #WhistleblowersMovement #BruceGuo


4/17/2023 郭先生在电话里告诉我们，“郭小龙”成了他的新外号，而且他自从被拘押以来，虽然没有为七嫂流泪，但却为战友们流过眼泪；我们的战友无处不在，连监狱都被我们”渗透”了！你无法想象新中国联邦和爆料革命的影响力有多大！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命 #郭小龙 #吉姆乔丹


