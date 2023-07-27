BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“We’re Ready to Support the Poorest Countries of Africa - on a Commercial Basis & Free of Charge.” — Putin about the Grain Deal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 07/27/2023

“We’re ready to support the poorest countries of Africa on a commercial basis and free of charge.” — Putin relating to the grain deal

President Vladimir Putin's statement at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum:

 ➡️Russia plans to open branches of its leading universities in African countries, as well as to create schools in Africa with the study of the Russian language

➡️Russia has already exported 10 million tons of grain to Africa in the first 6 months of the year

➡️In the coming months, Russia will supply African countries with 25-50 thousand tons of grain for free and provide free delivery

➡️Russia hopes to launch an industrial zone near the Suez Canal in Egypt in the near future

➡️The Russian Federation is ready to develop the financial infrastructure of Africa, including connecting them to the Russian payment system

➡️The potential of Africa is obvious to everyone, the growth of the GDP of the countries of the continent exceeds the world average.

➡️Russia has always paid and will continue to pay special attention to the supply of wheat, barley, corn and other grain crops to African friends

➡️The President came up with the idea of creating a common information space between Russia and Africa, where objective information will be broadcast.

Russia ready to supply Burkina Faso, Mali, Eritrea with 25-50 thousand tons of grain and provide free delivery, Russian President Putin states


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy