Please support our Sponsors!

NEWLY ENHANCED!! Don’t just get a DNA test…Instead get one that then delivers individually designed supplements to match your DNA profile. Plus, as a Freedom Hub follower use our code and get a great discount! www.snipnutrition.com/freedomhub Use Code FHget10 and get $30 off!

The Final Frontier of Space Lies in a Hollywood Basement

with Jeran Campanella, founder, Jeranism

youtube.com/@jeranism

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

When given a chance to prove Flat Earth on a recent Netflix documentary, “Behind the Curve”, Mr. Campanella experienced first-hand the corruption that led to his belief in the first place. He saw the depths to which the powers-that-be will lie to retain the official narrative.

In that documentary, an experiment seems to fail before the end of the program. What the film doesn’t show is the rest of the observations that suggested experimental success.

Mr. Campanella was not surprised with the Hollywood abuse. Indeed, NASA’s own official videos are catastrophically flawed with CGI instead of raw photos, and anomalies suggest some of the ‘space shots’ were done in a green-screened swimming pool. Does the Space vacuum even exist?

If Space is nothing but a fake Hollywood fiction, what is above our Atmosphere? Further, what is going on, who’s in control and why does it matter?

From uncovering NASA & SpaceX lies to exploring the Old World, for more than a decade Mr. Campanella has pioneered investigations into the globalists’ deceptions.

Jeran also hosts the popular “Debatism” contest - pitting competing experts against each other for the controversies in the deepest parts of the rabbit hole.