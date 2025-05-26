Pope Leo XIV Declares ‘I AM ROMAN’ As He Takes Power-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 26 2025

If you’re awake and have a Bible, you will note that we are living in stunning times. Let me give you a few examples. Newly-minted pope Leo XIV on Sunday declared himself to be the leader of the Holy Roman Empire using the words “I am Roman!” to seal the deal. Here’s another. Did you know that the Roman mass is called the Novus Ordo? Just add the word ‘Seclorum” and you find yourself under the all-seeing eye of Horus, floating over an Egyptian pyramid on the back of the US one dollar bill. Crazy, right? That’s the memo.





“For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.” Revelation 17:17 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the world order is absolutely changing and things are greatly accelerating. On this special Memorial Day edition of the Podcast, we get you up to speed with all the end times insanity going on around the globe, as we continue to watch the strange work and strange act of the LORD unfolding. The prophet Daniel tells of 5 world kingdoms that would arise, with the first 4 already done. Right now, we are watching the 5th kingdom, the Revived Roman Empire, rising up.