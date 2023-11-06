ADULTS ONLY: DISTURBING: Useful Idiots: West Bank activist describes torture by Israeli forces (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-
https://youtu.be/awivz_9ybK8?si=-_kmMR88SqIty35_
5 Nov 2023 Useful Idiots Full Episodes
Issa Amro joins Useful Idiots to shed light on the unreported atrocities in the occupied West Bank
Explore the podcast
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbnXVULLEtzyAzUtkOhW4ZxV2lP6q3un4
146 episodes