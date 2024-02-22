BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unfolding a Talent
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
8 views • 02/22/2024

n the Creative Society, all the conditions will exist for everyone to be able to implement their talents. Every human is a true genius. Humanity is designed so as to complement each other. We should be one community, one unit. Everyone's talent complements the talents of other people, and together we can do much more than we are doing now. The very fact of locking up a talent is a sin. A person excludes himself from society, he encapsulates himself. If you receive a gift, you receive it in order to be useful to society as a whole. That's the point of those gifts. Our talents should complement each other, and then the entire community, we as a civilization, develop much faster. By trying to exceed each other in our talents, we stimulate the development of the common human talent.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#CreativeTalent #CreativeSociety #OneUnitedCivilization

Keywords
geniuscreative societycreative talentone united civilizationcomplement each other
