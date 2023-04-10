The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this chapter of the Gospel of Mark, Jesus heals a paralyzed man, and his faith is exemplified for all the people to see. Meanwhile, the Jewish religious leaders are becoming increasingly more angry with Jesus for his ruthless disregard for the Sabbath, and for eating with lowlifes and prostitutes!