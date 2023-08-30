BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shepherds & the Flock
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
2 views • 08/30/2023

November 24th, 2019

Pastor Dean teaches us the importance of finding and submitting to a strong, God-ordained leader. Pastor Dean addresses the frustration that many people face of not being able to find a strong pastor in these last days, but also encourages them to seek the Lord and pray for Him to raise up true churches. He also warns the flock to run away from false doctrines and "cotton candy" churches.


"And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ" (Ephesians 4:11,12)

Keywords
churchleadershipdean odle
