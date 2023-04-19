© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ercqi3584
2023 年 3 月 15 日，100 多名 FBI 特工突襲了 郭文貴的住所。那些虛假的指控和起訴書將投資者稱為“ 受害者 ”，但我們不是。 郭文貴不是騙子，他是英雄。 他為揭露中共的罪行付出了沉重的代價。
Over 100 FBI agents raided Miles Guo's residence on March 15th, 2023. Those bogus allegations and indictments call the investors " victims," but we are not. Miles Guo is not a scammer, he is the hero. He is paying a hefty price for exposing the CCP's crimes.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish