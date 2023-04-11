Self-Medicating Gavin Newsom: The Triumph of Packaging over Realty; of Dishonesty over Truth.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson examines why President Biden has not announced his 2024 re-election campaign and why California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to become the face of the Democratic Party
Newsom says "Clean and sober is one of the biggest mistakes this country has ever made."
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2hhc0c-tucker-carlson-they-cant-keep-this-secret-forever.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4