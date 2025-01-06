Secret Black Magic Rituals? Human DNA and Teeth found in Hot Dogs and Burgers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES: CBS News "Report has startling revelations for contents of hot dogs"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vB_dfln7Dk
Rod5157 "2942 burger king tooth found on gravy"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBYaEX-ApMw
CGTN "McDonald apologizes over foreign objects in food"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecg_rcuxSDU
NBC4 Columbus "Customer says he found human tooth in food at Newark restaurant"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cud1MKFPg1E
HuffPost "You'll Never Want To Guess What's In Your Hot Dog"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcRtxDjA73A
dailyRx "Even Veggie Dogs Have Problems"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQNLxerwXuE
Rachel Holt Buzz60 https://eu.usatoday.com/videos/news/2015/10/27/74668030/
africanews "China denies selling 'human corned beef' to Africa"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNAo-PMH-Oo
SEE ALSO: "Loosh Fest and Feeding Frenzy? There is nothing to see, just move on, it's all Fake News" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv8kKKlGaq4
REFERENCES:
Clear Food - The Hot Dog Report: https://tinyurl.com/dhztr8
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5bWATCH:
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx
"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m
REDDIT POST:
"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5