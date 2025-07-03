JOHN WATERS - "The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:
Thursday, July 3, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: JOHN WATERS
Topic: The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History
https://johnwaters.substack.com/
Bio:
John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer. From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world.
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Grace Asagra, RN PhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
Drago Bosnic