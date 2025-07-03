JOHN WATERS - "The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History"

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:

Thursday, July 3, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: JOHN WATERS

Topic: The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History

https://johnwaters.substack.com/

Bio:

John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer. From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world.

Founding Host:

Grace Asagra, RN, PhD

Podcast: Quantum Nurse

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Grace Asagra, RN PhD

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse