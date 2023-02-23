NEW Jan 6 Clip: Capitol Police complaining that they were Understaffed & Setup! 👮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video you will NEVER see on MSNBC or CNN. Just like all the footage we are now finding of Capitol Police beating unarmed women and tossing people off buildings. Really how much footage is out there that we were never told about? 🤔The truth is coming out and the narrative is melting away.
This was intentional and scripted to cause as much chaos as possible. Pelosi understaffed the guards and denied Trump's request to add more security for the march to the Capitol.
FBI sent in undercovers to stir people up, open doors and remove plastic barriers.
They set off The most violent officers were put on the front lines and encouraged to kill protestors. They set off explosive munitions into the crowd injuring many to incite violence.
https://rumble.com/v2akb2w-january-6-capitol-police-complaining-that-they-were-understaffed-and-setup-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=19