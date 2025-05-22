© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Theocracy Now
42 views • 3 months ago
- All our work to MAGA is like raking dry pine needles up in a forest set on fire. We aren't even talkning about national repentance or returning to Jesus Christ as a Nation.
- Theocracy is non-optional -- we are under Satan's theocracy run by his children now.
- The Jews had the Word of God and then overlaid it with their oral traditions; this is exactly what the modern Christian Church has done with the Words of Jesus Christ and His Apostles. We don't really like the Jesus of John 8:44, Rev 3:9, Rev 3:9 or 1 Thes 2:14-16 or even Matthew 5:17-19. We have come up with a new religion, just like the Jews did.
- Instead of talking about how to role pack the LGBTQ agenda in grade schools, we just be debating the extent to which the Sabbath will be enforced, or whether to give localities the leeway to have a Saturday Sabbath instead of a Sunday Sabbath (I'm a Sunday guy).
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
