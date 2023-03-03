HERSHEY "WOMEN'S DAY" COMMERCIAL FEATURING INSANE MALE EMPLOYEE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
American chocolate manufacturer The Hershey Company, or Hershey’s, is receiving backlash after featuring a man who thinks he’s a woman in their International Women’s Day advertisement in Canada.
The ad starts with a graphic reading, “Her For She,” as “Fae Johnstone” plugs his consulting firm and refers to himself as a woman.
According to the New York Post, some people are threatening to boycott Hershey’s over the anti-female advertisement.
A graphic reportedly showing the top 10 owners of Hershey’s went viral online due to entities like the Vanguard Group and BlackRock being among the highest stakeholders.
Mirrored - bootcamp