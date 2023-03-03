HERSHEY "WOMEN'S DAY" COMMERCIAL FEATURING INSANE MALE EMPLOYEE

American chocolate manufacturer The Hershey Company, or Hershey’s, is receiving backlash after featuring a man who thinks he’s a woman in their International Women’s Day advertisement in Canada.

The ad starts with a graphic reading, “Her For She,” as “Fae Johnstone” plugs his consulting firm and refers to himself as a woman.

According to the New York Post, some people are threatening to boycott Hershey’s over the anti-female advertisement.

A graphic reportedly showing the top 10 owners of Hershey’s went viral online due to entities like the Vanguard Group and BlackRock being among the highest stakeholders.

