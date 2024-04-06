Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). A.

lyrics

Average (of five):



your friends

your family

your colleagues

your community

friends

family

colleagues

community

friends

family

colleagues

community

television

music

podcasts

media

you are the average

of the five people you spend the most time with

the average

of the five

can you come to know

to what you are exposed

trying to explain

programming is the aim

soaks into your mind

how'd they get inside

how can you perceive

your personal reality

friends

family

colleagues

community

television

music

podcasts

media

can you come to know

to what you are exposed

television

music

podcasts

media

you are the average

of the five people you spend the most time with

the average

of the five

friends

colleagues

the average

family

spend the most time

people use

television

music

podcasts

media