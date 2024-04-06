© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). A.
lyrics
Average (of five):
your friends
your family
your colleagues
your community
friends
family
colleagues
community
friends
family
colleagues
community
television
music
podcasts
media
you are the average
of the five people you spend the most time with
the average
of the five
can you come to know
to what you are exposed
trying to explain
programming is the aim
soaks into your mind
how'd they get inside
how can you perceive
your personal reality
friends
family
colleagues
community
television
music
podcasts
media
can you come to know
to what you are exposed
television
music
podcasts
media
you are the average
of the five people you spend the most time with
the average
of the five
friends
colleagues
the average
family
spend the most time
people use
television
music
podcasts
media
