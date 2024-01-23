Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saudi Arabia Drops BOMBSHELL & Rejects Normalization Without Palestine - Syriana Analysis
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
65 views
Published a month ago

I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis' on YouTube from Jan 22, 2024, with his description below to follow and support.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that Saudi Arabia will not seek normalization with Israel without a path to a Palestinian state.

The show starts at 4:00

If you'd like to support the channel:

🅿️ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Syrianaanalysis

▶️YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClvD...

💳 PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian

Get yourself a Keffiyeh and show support to the Palestinians

USA (Affiliate): https://amzn.to/3O36Mnq

Germany (Affiliate): https://amzn.to/4aONnjU

Books to Read (Affiliate Links)

USA: The Ruthless Empire: https://amzn.to/3v77rOl (Germany)

USA: The Ruthless Empire: https://amzn.to/3tldjTx (USA)

Buy vitamin D3/K2 in the US (Affiliate Link): https://sunfluencer.com/product/vitam...

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCNqnUPWyYc&ab_channel=SyrianaAnalysis Cynthia... I found an article about this:

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/no-normalization-unless-saudi-foreign-minister-highlights-vision-for-peace-in-palestine/

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket