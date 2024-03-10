You Have Been Warned Comrade!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Nez shares his views on the current comedy show performance of Letitia James as she threatens New York firefighters because they had the nerve to practice free speech. This video is very well presented and worth the watch.
Video Source:
Professor Nez - Not Your Average Professor
Closing Theme Music:
'Looking For Clues' by David Robson
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Professor Nez or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun21:50