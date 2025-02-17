BitChute: Open Mockery of BitChuters by a Trojan-horse, Honey-pot Platform (Mirror)

Please expand for pertinent information.





𝘼𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩: BitChute is owned and operated by Deep State Protocol, LLC, 30 N. Gould St., Ste N, Sheridan, WY 82801, United States of America.





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: For conservational purposes, I have elected to mirror this content and make it available to the Brighteon viewership. It should be noted, however, that neither the mirrored video presentation contained herein nor this channel is monetised. I am therefore not compensated in any way for the publication of any mirrored content discovered on this channel. No copyright infringement is intended. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚

Now the serpent was more crafty than any beast of the field which Yahweh God had made.

(Genesis 3.1a, LSB*)

* Legacy Standard Bible (2021).





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TgA3tZhRQ24U

Upload date of original source: Monday, 17 February 2025

Title of original source: BITCHUTE IS OWNED AND OPERATED BY DEEP STATE PROTOCOL LLC.

Channel name of original source: HATE_SPEECH

Channel address (URL) of HATE_SPEECH: https://www.bitchute.com/hate_speech

Upload date of mirror: Monday, 17 February 2025

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator(s). Thank you.





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨) | 𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘦𝘰-𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴

The Remonstrant Blogspot

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/neoremonstrance

• Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Arminian, Arminians, Arminianism

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

Remonstrance, Remonstrant, Remonstrants, Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio