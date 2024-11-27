💥Minutes before Ceasefire several airstrikes reported on Beirut and other locations

💥Several airstrikes reported on Beirut as well.

💥Israel is conducting mass bombing on the Beqaa’ Valley minutes before ceasefire comes into action. There was a silent video that I couldn't post. A lot bigger than the video posted showing Beirut.

It is worth noting that the “ceasefire” is supposed to start at 4:00 am.

In the final hours before the ceasefire takes effect, Zionist bombers hit the coastal town of Naqoura no fewer than nine times.

Their goal, quite simply, is to cause as much damage to Lebanon as they are allowed before they are forced to withdraw. They were not able to capture this town and are now punishing it's residents.

💥🇱🇧 More than two hundred artillery shells were fired by the enemy, alongside the shelling from tanks stationed on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Kila, towards the center of the town.

Adding, while waiting for this video to process, the following just reported:

The ceasefire is officially effective.

People in Lebanon started to go back towards the South and the Beqaa Valley.

💬It is worth noting that as of now, Hezbollah did not issue any official statements.

Arabic Spokesman for the israeli army:



Urgent warning to the residents of southern Lebanon.



With the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement and based on its provisions, the israeli army remains deployed in its positions inside southern Lebanon.



You are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the army has demanded to be evacuated or towards the army forces in the area.



For your safety and the safety of your family members, refrain from moving to the area.

We will inform you of the safe date for your return.