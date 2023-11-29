Silicone, Transhumanism Materials Found in COVID Shots & Brain Hacking, Dr. Mihalcea & Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to discuss silicone and other transhumanism synbio materials found in the COVID shots and human bodies during surgery, discussing how this relates to brain hacking, behaviour and body control of humans.
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/maria-zeee-dr-mihalcea-on-infowars-silicone-transhumanism-materials-found-in-covid-shots-brain-hacking/