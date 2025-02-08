Spank Me Tender - "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" - LIVE Music Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blues cover of Cinderella's classic rock anthem
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/dont-know-what-you-got-till-its-gone-live
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming platforms
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487
Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ/synths
Bob Taylor - drums/bass