Spank Me Tender - "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" - LIVE Music Video
Spank Me Tender
Spank Me Tender
28 views • 7 months ago

Blues cover of Cinderella's classic rock anthem

Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/dont-know-what-you-got-till-its-gone-live

Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming platforms

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487


Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ/synths

Bob Taylor - drums/bass

musicrockmusic videoindie rockbluesalternative rockclassic rockspank me tenderacid rockpsychedelic rockcinderelladont know what you got
