Chinese Intercontinental strategic liquid-fueled nuclear missile DF-5C - claimed can reach anywhere on the planet

Epstein Files: Rep. Thomas Massie Files Discharge Petition to Force DOJ Disclosure





— Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) filed a discharge petition on Tuesday to compel the release of Justice Department investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, bypassing GOP leadership resistance.

— The petition, backed by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), requires 218 signatures to force a House floor vote. Massie claims he has sufficient support but is not actively whipping votes.

— Massie alleges the White House is pressuring GOP cosponsors to withdraw support.

— Democrats are broadly supportive, with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) signing immediately. The House Rules Committee Democrats plan to propose matching legislation.

— Speaker Mike Johnson and other lawmakers met with Epstein victims Tuesday. Victims reportedly support transparency but want privacy protections maintained.

— The Massie-Khanna bill includes provisions to withhold/redact files containing victims’ personal or medical data to prevent privacy violations.

— Some GOP lawmakers, like Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), are undecided, preferring to review House leadership’s symbolic alternative measure first.