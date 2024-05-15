Cashless Society & CBDC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WEF: Cash Will Soon Be Illegal
* The World Economic Forum just held a summit to discuss banning physical cash in favor of an all-digital currency system.
* Here’s how their plan works.
* This is all about control and surveillance.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Oh Sh*t! Putin Can’t Believe It, Ukraine Stole The Money & Didn’t Build Defenses (14 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4v4nft-oh-sht-putin-cant-believe-it-ukraine-stole-the-money-and-didnt-build-defens.html