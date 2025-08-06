SOME SYDNEY SWEENEY 🖲 CLICKBAIT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA NEWS 🇺🇸 - Does anyone know why this clip of Sydney Sweeney is going viral?
Source: https://x.com/usanewsreal/status/1952863544569151722
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a2cz6k [thanks to https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/sydney-sweeney-cosies-up-mystery-35633801 and https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/sydney-sweeney-red-monot-dress-peoples-choice-awards-1236200556/ 🖲]
Added sound effect: https://www.myinstants.com/en/instant/yummy/
Special thanks to VIDEOBOLT ⚡