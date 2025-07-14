AG drops charges against Dr. Moore on trial for issuing fake covid passports

Featured Clip : Dr. Kirk Moore spoke courageously before entering court for Day 3 of the trial

Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered charges dropped against Dr. Kirk Moore, accused of running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme. The decision came after a week-long trial in Salt Lake City. Bondi stated, “He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing.”

Moore was indicted for destroying legitimate vaccine doses and issuing fake vaccination cards. His co-defendants testified against him, with one taking a plea deal. Bondi’s action received support from Republican Senator Mike Lee, who thanked her for aiding Moore’s fight against what he termed government overreach.

