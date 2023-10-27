Blaze Media just dealt a HUGE BLOW to one of Big Tech's most powerful CENSORSHIP weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 26, 2023
Blaze Media is DONE playing Big Tech's games. So, it's time to take a stand and put YOU first. One of Big Tech's most powerful censorship weapons is advertising. Companies like Google can punish a website for posting content they disagree with by deeming the site "unsafe for advertisers." So, Blaze Media has moved to a completely AD-FREE model (with a completely re-designed website as well). Glenn reviews these changes and much more: New documentary content, investigative reporting, increased sports and lifestyle coverage, and plenty more with the new BlazeTV+ subscription option.
