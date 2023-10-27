Blaze Media just dealt a HUGE BLOW to one of Big Tech's most powerful CENSORSHIP weapons

Glenn Beck





Blaze Media is DONE playing Big Tech's games. So, it's time to take a stand and put YOU first. One of Big Tech's most powerful censorship weapons is advertising. Companies like Google can punish a website for posting content they disagree with by deeming the site "unsafe for advertisers." So, Blaze Media has moved to a completely AD-FREE model (with a completely re-designed website as well). Glenn reviews these changes and much more: New documentary content, investigative reporting, increased sports and lifestyle coverage, and plenty more with the new BlazeTV+ subscription option.





