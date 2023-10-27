BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blaze Media just dealt a HUGE BLOW to one of Big Tech's most powerful CENSORSHIP weapons
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
788 views • 10/27/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 26, 2023


Blaze Media is DONE playing Big Tech's games. So, it's time to take a stand and put YOU first. One of Big Tech's most powerful censorship weapons is advertising. Companies like Google can punish a website for posting content they disagree with by deeming the site "unsafe for advertisers." So, Blaze Media has moved to a completely AD-FREE model (with a completely re-designed website as well). Glenn reviews these changes and much more: New documentary content, investigative reporting, increased sports and lifestyle coverage, and plenty more with the new BlazeTV+ subscription option.


► Click HERE to check out the NEW and improved website: https://www.theblaze.com/

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gd_zg1A3dmw

Keywords
weaponsbig techgoogleglenn beckadvertisingpunishblaze mediahuge blowcensorshpiad-free modelunsafe for advertisers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy