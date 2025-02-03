BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Behave Yourself
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
2/2/2025

1 Thessalonians 2:10-13 Behave Yourself

Intro:  The world today has a mantra….Please yourself no matter what.  Make sure you meet your wants and needs no matter who it involves.  They believe you can sin without impunity.  No punishment, no regret, no repercussions and no penalty.  “Do what thou wilt”….that is the saying of famous atheist and satanists Alistar Crowley.  How did that work out for him?  Not to well.  His life ended miserably and his life now is in hell.  Everything we do has humans has an effect on other people…either good or bad.  No man is an island.  What do I always say……Criminals don’t lack self-esteem…they are over loaded with self esteem.    They think so much of themselves that no one else matters but as a means to meet what they want and need.  Paul had a much different attitude. 

 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
