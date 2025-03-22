© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, arrived at the Pokrovsk direction of the front. After receiving the report from Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev, who commands the group of troops under the designation 'Center', Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov summarized the interim results and outlined the next steps for the Russian forces in this direction of the front. My dear truth seekers, the arrival of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk direction of the front is a bad sign for the Ukrainian command and the Kiev authorities..........................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/