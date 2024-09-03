BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HOLY SPRIT IS CHRIST HIMSELF IN JOHN 14
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
Joh 14:16  And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 

Joh 14:17  Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you. 

Joh 14:18  I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you. 

christspiritholysonhimself
