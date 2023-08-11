Directed Energy Weapon - Lahaina, Maui August 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:25 People in the car seem to have witnessed a dead woman on the streets
:17 Shayla Maddox - So basically the entire island is on fire.
:18 These explosions are so loud
:42 RT - Ferocious wildfires rip through historic town of Lahaina in Hawaii
:09 Insider Paper - Popular 'Front Street' is on fire
:17 The scene in Lahaina, Hawaii this morning is absolutely devastating
1:37 Colin McCarthy - New video from Front Street shows virtually all of downtown Lahaina has been burned down
2:06 Aerial view of Lahaina coastline
1:23 Maui County officials have confirmed the death toll in Lahaina has increased to 36
1:23 Maui Directed Energy Weapon assault, like 9 11
11 clips, 13:49.
Original 46-minute 38-second, video can be viewed here:
Maui Directed Energy Weapon assault, like 9/11, Paradise, CA, Malibu and Boulder fires.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vb815Dnqi5sJ/