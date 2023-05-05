Casus Belli: Lavrov Hints Russia Ready to Declare War on USA

Russia’s top diplomat today used an ancient Latin legal term to hint how Moscow may respond to the failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin. Another senior Russian diplomat warned that the USA and Russia are already on the verge of an abyss that could lead to a nuclear war.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/5/23

