MZTV 1: Two Gospels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most people think that there are four gospels in the New Testament. Nope! There are only two. Here are some of the important details. MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV001_... Return to Zender playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Martin's homepage: http://www.martinzender.com
Original Link: https://youtu.be/SjIibGkELCo