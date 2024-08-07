Russian military discovered and destroyed a column of Ukrainian Armed Forces that was moving towards the Russian border in the Kursk region.

❗️The operation to raid the Kursk region was developed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and British intelligence services, member of the State Duma Committee on Security Shkhagoshev told RIA Novosti.

Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region do not violate US restrictions on the use of American weapons supplied to Kiev (c) US State Department

❗️The Russian National Guard has strengthened security measures at the Kursk NPP, the department reported.

In addition, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Border Service, the FSB has increased its forces and resources to combat sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Another brigade of the Russian Airborne Special Forces has arrived in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. They will take part in the night.

Kursk Region. Acting Governor

The difficult operational situation in the border areas of the Kursk region remains. In order to eliminate the consequences of the entry of enemy forces into the region, a decision was made to introduce a state of emergency in the Kursk region from August 7.

Until the operational situation improves, I will personally coordinate the work of the forces of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

Let me remind you that the operational headquarters under my leadership works around the clock. I keep the situation under personal control. I am constantly in touch with law enforcement agencies and the federal center. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Kursk residents.

















