The Global Evil Agenda – Insights from Alex Newman

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Alex Newman discuss about shocking revelations coming out of COP 27, The Great Reset, The Global Evil Agenda and more.Show more





Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does.





In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. He currently serves as a contributor to the Epoch Times, a correspondent for the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, foreign correspondent and senior editor for The New American magazine, a writer for WND (World Net Daily), an education writer for FreedomProject Media, a columnist for the Illinois Family Institute, and much more.





He has also written for numerous newspapers and magazines such as the Gainesville Sun, Liberty magazine, The Diplomat magazine, Crisis magazine, Swiss News magazine, Charisma News, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Sunshine State News, Campus Reform, Alachua County Today, and many more.





Links referenced in this interview:





CLIMATE 10 COMMANDMENTS: https://www.theway.co.uk/news/climate-10-commandments





Follow Alex Newman at





https://libertysentinel.org/





https://gab.com/AlexNewman





https://gettr.com/user/alexnewman





https://twitter.com/libertysent





His Books:





Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind The Scenes https://libertysentinel.org/product/deep-state-the-invisible-government-behind-the-scenes





Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America’s Children - Liberty Sentinel https://libertysentinel.org/product/crimes-of-the-educators-how-utopians-are-using-government-schools-to-destroy-americas-children-hardcover-april-14-2015





Here's Mr. Newman's *Newest* DVD production:





Transhumanism: War on Humanity & God DVD - Liberty Sentinel https://libertysentinel.org/product/transhumanism-war-on-humanity-god-dvd





